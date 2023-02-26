GeneralElections: Osun final results by LGs: Atiku 20, Tinubu 10

The Independent National Electoral Commission has concluded the announcement of the results of the presidential election held in Osun State on Saturday.
The results of the poll were announced on Sunday at the INEC Collation Centre in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.
According to the electoral umpire, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, won in 20 out of the 30 local government areas of the state, while the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, took the remaining 10 LGAs.
According to the INEC, former Vice President Abubakar emerged winner in Boluwaduro, Ifedayo, Ila, Odo-Otin, Irepodun, Orolu, Ede-North, Ede-South, Ife-South, Ife-North, Ola-Oluwa, Ayedire Obokun, Oriade, Atakumosa-East, Atakumosa-West, Egbedore, Ilesa-East, Ilesa-West and Ifelodun LGAs.
For Tinubu, he took Osogbo, Olorunda, Ife-Central, Ife-East, Boripe, Ayedade, Irewole, Isokan, Ejigbo and Iwo LGAs.
The Returning Officer of the INEC for the state, Professor Tolulope Ogunsola of the University of Lagos, announced the results.
The full results
Boluwaduro LGA
APC: 4,566
LP: 175
NNPP: 03
PDP: 6,076
Ifedayo LGA
APC: 3,610
LP: 93
NNPP: 03
PDP: 5,744
Ilesa West LGA
APC: 9,803
LP: 1,651
NNPP: 26
PDP: 10,841
Atakumosa West LGA
APC: 5,003
LP: 355
NNPP: 04
PDP: 7,078
Ife North LGA
APC: 7,915
LP: 667
NNPP: 012
PDP: 9,754
Ila LGA
APC: 9,841
LP: 230
NNPP: 011
PDP: 12,334
Irepodun LGA
APC: 10,437
LP: 210
NNPP: 013
PDP: 14,541
Oriade LGA
APC: 11,745
LP: 677
NNPP: 010
PDP: 14,982
Obokun LGA
APC: 8,196
LP: 316
NNPP: 014
PDP: 14,084
Ife East LGA
APC: 20,903
LP: 2,422
NNPP: 088
PDP: 12,818
Olaoluwa LGA
APC: 7,355
LP: 142
NNPP: 039
PDP: 8,134
Orolu LGA
APC: 7,720
LP: 197
NNPP: 13
PDP: 8,944
Atakumosa East LGA
APC: 2,768
LP: 100
NNPP: 07
PDP: 9,405
Osogbo LGA
APC: 28,474
LP: 2,937
NNPP: 50
PDP: 19,085
Ede South LGA
APC: 5,477
LP: 537
NNPP: 19
PDP: 16,142
Odo Otin LGA
APC: 10,825
LP: 506
NNPP: 13
PDP: 14,098
Egbedore LGA
APC: 8,536
LP: 1,469
NNPP: 37
PDP: 10,432
Ife South LGA
APC: 9,555
LP: 554
NNPP: 30
PDP: 9,765
Ilesa East LGA
APC: 9,580
LP: 1,350
NNPP: 24
PDP: 10,089
Boripe LGA
APC: 15,325
LP: 294
NNPP: 09
PDP: 8,921
Ayedire LGA
APC: 7,714
LP: 168
NNPP: 02
PDP: 8,015
Ife Central LGA
APC: 19,362
LP: 3,374
NNPP: 111
PDP: 10,777
Olorunda LGA
APC: 21,482
LP: 1,648
NNPP: 42
PDP: 14,674
Ifelodun LGA
APC: 13,456
LP: 403
NNPP: 16
PDP: 15,157
Ayedade LGA
APC: 13,352
LP: 397
NNPP: 14
PDP: 13,251
Irewole LGA
APC: 17,991
LP: 333
NNPP: 07
PDP: 13,081
Isokan LGA
APC: 9,691
LP: 172
NNPP: 10
PDP: 8,774
Ejigbo LGA
APC: 15,209
LP: 499
NNPP: 24
PDP: 12,801
Ede North LGA
APC: 9,194
LP: 782
NNPP: 50
PDP: 18,908
Iwo LGA
APC: 18,887
LP: 616
NNPP: 12
PDP: 15,661.
