GeneralElections: Osun final results by LGs: Atiku 20, Tinubu 10

The Independent National Electoral Commission has concluded the announcement of the results of the presidential election held in Osun State on Saturday.



The results of the poll were announced on Sunday at the INEC Collation Centre in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.



According to the electoral umpire, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, won in 20 out of the 30 local government areas of the state, while the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, took the remaining 10 LGAs.



According to the INEC, former Vice President Abubakar emerged winner in Boluwaduro, Ifedayo, Ila, Odo-Otin, Irepodun, Orolu, Ede-North, Ede-South, Ife-South, Ife-North, Ola-Oluwa, Ayedire Obokun, Oriade, Atakumosa-East, Atakumosa-West, Egbedore, Ilesa-East, Ilesa-West and Ifelodun LGAs.



For Tinubu, he took Osogbo, Olorunda, Ife-Central, Ife-East, Boripe, Ayedade, Irewole, Isokan, Ejigbo and Iwo LGAs.



The Returning Officer of the INEC for the state, Professor Tolulope Ogunsola of the University of Lagos, announced the results.



The full results

Boluwaduro LGA

APC: 4,566

LP: 175

NNPP: 03

PDP: 6,076



Ifedayo LGA

APC: 3,610

LP: 93

NNPP: 03

PDP: 5,744



Ilesa West LGA

APC: 9,803

LP: 1,651

NNPP: 26

PDP: 10,841



Atakumosa West LGA

APC: 5,003

LP: 355

NNPP: 04

PDP: 7,078



Ife North LGA

APC: 7,915

LP: 667

NNPP: 012

PDP: 9,754



Ila LGA

APC: 9,841

LP: 230

NNPP: 011

PDP: 12,334



Irepodun LGA

APC: 10,437

LP: 210

NNPP: 013

PDP: 14,541



Oriade LGA

APC: 11,745

LP: 677

NNPP: 010

PDP: 14,982



Obokun LGA

APC: 8,196

LP: 316

NNPP: 014

PDP: 14,084



Ife East LGA

APC: 20,903

LP: 2,422

NNPP: 088

PDP: 12,818



Olaoluwa LGA

APC: 7,355

LP: 142

NNPP: 039

PDP: 8,134



Orolu LGA

APC: 7,720

LP: 197

NNPP: 13

PDP: 8,944



Atakumosa East LGA

APC: 2,768

LP: 100

NNPP: 07

PDP: 9,405



Osogbo LGA

APC: 28,474

LP: 2,937

NNPP: 50

PDP: 19,085



Ede South LGA

APC: 5,477

LP: 537

NNPP: 19

PDP: 16,142



Odo Otin LGA

APC: 10,825

LP: 506

NNPP: 13

PDP: 14,098



Egbedore LGA

APC: 8,536

LP: 1,469

NNPP: 37

PDP: 10,432



Ife South LGA

APC: 9,555

LP: 554

NNPP: 30

PDP: 9,765



Ilesa East LGA

APC: 9,580

LP: 1,350

NNPP: 24

PDP: 10,089



Boripe LGA

APC: 15,325

LP: 294

NNPP: 09

PDP: 8,921



Ayedire LGA

APC: 7,714

LP: 168

NNPP: 02

PDP: 8,015



Ife Central LGA

APC: 19,362

LP: 3,374

NNPP: 111

PDP: 10,777



Olorunda LGA

APC: 21,482

LP: 1,648

NNPP: 42

PDP: 14,674



Ifelodun LGA

APC: 13,456

LP: 403

NNPP: 16

PDP: 15,157



Ayedade LGA

APC: 13,352

LP: 397

NNPP: 14

PDP: 13,251



Irewole LGA

APC: 17,991

LP: 333

NNPP: 07

PDP: 13,081



Isokan LGA

APC: 9,691

LP: 172

NNPP: 10

PDP: 8,774



Ejigbo LGA

APC: 15,209

LP: 499

NNPP: 24

PDP: 12,801



Ede North LGA

APC: 9,194

LP: 782

NNPP: 50

PDP: 18,908



Iwo LGA

APC: 18,887

LP: 616

NNPP: 12

PDP: 15,661.