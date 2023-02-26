GeneralElections: Observer calls for peace, describes election as peaceful

A Diaspora United Nations Eminent Peace Ambassador and an observer for the 2023 general elections, Ambassador Amina Temitope-Ajayi, has called for peace while describing the Presidential and National Assembly elections yesterday as peaceful.

Temitope-Ajayi said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos Saturday.

She is an observer of Ass World Peace Advocacy, a Campaign Organisation, and accredited Election Observer Group.

She also commended the turnout of voters, adding that Nigerians should embrace peace as the whole world is patiently watching.

“Today’s election is very peaceful. As an international observer, I am one of the United Nations eminent peace ambassadors, today is the happiest day of my life.

“You know why, the turnout of the younger girls and women made me so happy. It’s been a peaceful day, at least for me today.

“This is my future here and like always say, after today’s election, we’ll see one happy family. This election was not a do or die affair.

“I am happy to see voters demonstrate their fundamental human rights as Nigerian citizens.

“I am happy to see Nigerians coming out with pride to vote. Please, I want you guys to love each other.

“There is always a silver lining after every dark cloud. This suffering is all over the world. Even in the United States,” she said.

The Ambassador further called for peace, saying that there would always be opposition in elections and that the winner is only known to God.

