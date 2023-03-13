GeneralElections: LP officials defect to APC in Cross River

Labour Party Ward Chairman in Bunyia/Okubuchi Ward, Boki local government area, Cross River, Simon Egboh, has defected to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Egboh announced the defection on Monday in Boki local government area during the campaign tour of Hilary Bisong, a lawmaker representing Boki 2 in the Cross River House of Assembly.

Bisong, a two-term member of the House, is seeking re-election for the third term under the APC platform.

The Ward Chairman said he was defecting to the APC with his executive members and other supporters to support the re-election of the lawmaker.

According to him, the lawmaker has done exceedingly well in his representation in the house, hence the need to support his third-term ambition.

He explained that the lawmaker had done a lot in the area of education, facilitation of appointments, skills acquisition for youths and COVID-19 palliatives among others.

He, therefore, urged all LP supporters in the area to come out en masse and vote for the lawmaker and the governorship candidate of the APC, Sen. Bassey Otu, on March 18.

Speaking, the lawmaker thanked the LP ward executives in the area for defecting to APC and for endorsing his candidacy ahead of the polls.

He assured them of effective representation and capacity building for the youths, adding that the empowerment of women and men would continue to be his top priority.