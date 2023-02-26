GeneralElections: LP candidate snatches Reps seat from PDP in Kaduna

Donatus Mathew of the Labour Party has won the Kaura Federal Constituency seat in the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly Elections in Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State.



The Returning Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Elijah Ella, declared the result on Sunday.



At the declaration in Kaura, Ella said Mathew polled 10,508 votes to defeat his closest opponent, who is also the incumbent, Gideon Gwani, of the Peoples Democratic Party, who garnered 10,297 votes.



The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the defeated PDP lawmaker is taking a shot at the seat for the fifth time.



The Returning Officer said Prof. Benjamin Gugong of the All Progressive Congress came third with 9,919 votes, while Simon Na’Allah of the New Nigeria Peoples Party came fourth with 5,354 votes.



He explained that a total of 36,983 voters were accredited out of the 101,624 registered voters in the LGA.



Ella added that of the 36,983 accredited voters, 36,133 cast their votes.



“Mr. Donatus Mathew of the Labour Party, having satisfied the requirements of the law by scoring the highest votes, is hereby declared the winner,” he said.