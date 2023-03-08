GeneralElections: Lai Mohammed, SDP candidate rally support for Sanwo-Olu re-election

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed Wednesday, led indigenes of Kwara in Lagos State to endorse Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s re-election bid.

This is just as the State’s Deputy Governor candidate of the opposition Social Democratic Party (SDP) Olori Morenike Animashaun, declared support for the governor.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had fixed March 11 for the 2023 Governorship and House of Assembly Elections.

Addressing Kwara residents in Lagos at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, the Minister commended Sanwo-Olu for creating an enabling environment for all to thrive, irrespective of tribe and tongue.

Mohammed who credited his success and achievements to the kindness and support of the President Elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, said God had used Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to make him become what he is today.

He added that many indigenes of Kwara had also benefited by being opportune to be appointed and elected to various positions in Lagos state.

“We appreciate the economic contributions of the government of Lagos state to the indigenes of Kwara.

“The people of Kwara have thrived and achieved so much in Lagos, thereby using the proceeds to develop our state in Kwara.

“Therefore, for APC and the people of Lagos, this is a payback time to prove our support at the polls on March 11 by voting for Sanwo-Olu and all the APC candidates.

“We will show our appreciation and come out in our large numbers to vote for Sanwo-Olu and all candidates of the APC in the House of Assembly.

“A vote for APC is a vote to secure our future for the people of Kwara in Lagos state and we are doing this for ourselves because we have benefitted from the Lagos state government,” he said.

Mohammed, therefore, urged the people to redirect their energies into ensuring that Sanwo-Olu and other APC candidates were victorious.

“I enjoin you to encourage your family members and friends to come out and exercise their civic duties for APC,” the minister said.

Similarly, the Deputy Governor of Lagos stare, Dr Obafemi Hamzat urged the people to come out and vote for a secured future.

Hamzat noted that the APC and the State government had ensured peaceful coexistence among different ethnic groups in the state.

According to him, Lagos state is too big for a novice and a learner to take control of.

“Therefore, let us vote in an experienced person who understands governance with human face.

“Come March 11, let us all come out to protect our heritage by voting for Sanwo-Olu and all APC candidates.

“Be assured that there is no cause for alarm, come out and vote and make sure your vote counts,” he said.

Meanwhile, Olori Morenike Animashaun, the Deputy Governorship Candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has declared support for Governor Sanwo-Olu’s re-election.

Animashaun declared her support for Sanwo-Olu at a news conference Wednesday in Ikeja, the State capital.

She said that the decision followed a thorough analysis of all the governorship candidates including the SDP.

“We reached the decision sequence to our thorough analysis of all the governorship candidates including our own, their antecedents, pedigree, experience, manifestos and broad acceptance across the state.

“There is no doubt that Gov. Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr Quadri Hamzat’s combination stand head and shoulder above the rest.

“We cannot sacrifice the various landmark achievements of the present administration scattered all over the state on the altar of bitter politicking,” she said.

According to her, Sanwo-Olu’s consistency as a progressive democrat is worthy of emulation by all budding politicians.

She said that her team had observed at a close range Sanwo-Olu’s campaign through the nooks, corners and crannies of the state.

The candidate said that Sanwo-Olu’s had delivered on his social contract with the good people of Lagos through the famed THEMES mantra.

Animashaun added: “It’s worthy of note that he literally saved the country from the scourge of COVID-19 through proactive measures that underscored his responsive and responsible attributes.

“Among others, massive road construction, investments in education, healthcare services, the environment, youth empowerment, tourism, public transportation, housing and science and technology need to be consolidated during his second term.

“It makes a whole lot of sense for Lagos State to be in tune with Bola Tinubu’s Presidency at a time like this to achieve our age long desires and lofty aspirations.

“It is worthy of note that some of the circumstances that threw up a temporary Labour Party relevance are being addressed speedily.”

According to her, Sanwo-Olu’s message of GREATER LAGOS RISING reverberates with all and sundry.

“We can safely conclude that we have in Sanwo-Olu a governor who is resolutely committed to take our state to greater heights in the years ahead.”

“Lagos State is too important to be entrusted into the hands of ill-prepared, opportunistic and inexperienced political neophytes.

“A vote for Sanwo-Olu will indeed be an endorsement for continuity and greater development.

“From the foregoing and many more, I, Animashaun, wish to formally step down as the deputy governorship candidate of SDP and declare my support for the ruling APC candidates,” she said.

She urged all her supporters to vote massively on Saturday for Gov. Sanwo-olu and his deputy Hanzat.

She said that the step had become imperative to continue on the path of taking the state to enviable heights.