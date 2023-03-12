GeneralElections: Kano APC governorship candidate calls for massive turn out of supporters

The Governorship Candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kano State, Nasiru Gawuna has urged his supporters to turn out en masse to vote for the APC in March 11 Governorship and State Assembly elections.

Gawuna, the incumbent Deputy Governor of the State is contesting the election against his main contender, Abba Kabir-Yusuf of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

In a statement issued Sunday in Kano by his Chief Press Secretary, Hassan Musa Fagge, the candidate said it was only by so doing that the party would win all elective positions in the state.

“I strongly appeal to our teaming supporters to massively vote for our candidates during the upcoming governorship and state assembly election.

“While we commend you for tenacity and courage, we are also urging you to troop out in large numbers on Saturday March 18 and vote for the APC.

“By coming out next Saturday to vote according to the electoral guidelines, you would be demonstrating efforts of consolidating the success achieved by the APC across the country.

“Our supporters should eschew violence and conduct themselves in an orderly manner during and after the election,” he said.

According to Gawuna, voting for the APC is vital for sustainable social and economic development of the state.