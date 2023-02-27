GeneralElections: INEC declares Obi as winner in Enugu

The presidential candidate of the opposition Labour Party, LP Peter Obi, has been declared the winner of Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections conducted in Enugu State.

Obi polled a total of 428,640 votes to defeat other contenders, with the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, and his counterpart, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, scoring 15,749 and 4772 votes to make a distant second and third respectively. The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party Rabiu Kwankwaso polled a total of 1808 to record fifth position.

The collation officer of the presidential election in Enugu State and Vice-Chancellor, Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Prof. Maduebibisi Iwe, declared the results of the election.

According to him, a total of 2,112,793 were registered for the election, while accredited voters for the election are 482,990.

The scores: APC – 4772, LP – 428640, PDP – 15,749 and NNPP – 1808.

Iwe noted that the total valid votes are 456,424, rejected votes were 12,467 and the total votes cast were 468,891 votes respectively.

The Labour Party also won all 17 local government areas of the state in a landslide.