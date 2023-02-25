GeneralElections: Group confirms early start, late arrival of security personnel  

The CLEEN Foundation Election Security Support Centre (ESSC) has confirmed early commencement of the Presidential and National Assembly (NASS) elections still underway, but said some polling units witnessed late arrival of security personnel.

The Foundation Executive Director, Gad Peter made these disclosures in its preliminary media statement issued Saturday afternoon.



The statement confirmed that Election commenced early in most polling units before 9:00 am, still, in Kogi, Ebonyi, Imo, Enugu and Abia States.

Peter said observers reported delay due to the late arrival of INEC staff and voting materials.

He indicated thatin states like Delta, Ebonyi, Imo, Ondo, and some parts of Lagos late arrival of security personnel were reported in some polling units.

“CLEEN observers reported that 47.1% of the security personnel in the polling units visited were on duty between 7:00 am and 8:30 am.

“Data gathered from the CLEEN ESSC show that over 80% of the polling units have at least two or more security agents. However, in 19% of the polling units observed, only one security personnel were present.

“CLEEN Foundation ESSC observed that in almost all the polling units observed security agents were wearing easily visible and identifiable name tags in compliance with the Electoral Act.

“The information from CLEEN observers indicates that most of the security personnel on election duty were civil and approachable.

“CLEEN Foundation observers across the states reported that they felt safe and secure at the polling units.

“The majority of CLEEN’s observers reported that security personnel in the polling units visited acted professionally and impartially towards the voters.

“CLEEN Foundation Election Security Support Centre observed that most security personnel were of good conduct at the various polling units.

“CLEEN Foundation received the report of the alleged killing of a box snatcher at Ate-iji polling unit in Anyigba, Dekina LGA.

“The CLEEN Election Security Support Centre observers reported a reportedly high rate of voter turnout”.

The statement added that observers deployed by CLEEN Foundation reported from polling units visited that the BVAS functioned reasonably well, still, a BVAS machine that was meant for a different unit was deployed to Polling Unit 004, Ward Dan Mangu Zodu, in Bassa LGA in Plateau State.

It added that observers in Polling Unit 012, Ilesha Ward, Baruten LGA in Kwara State reported that the BVAS thumbprint failed to capture any registered voter as at 10:50 am.

Meanwhile, the CLEEN Foundation has commended Nigerians for their peaceful conduct and turnout so far. It also commended the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) and most especially, the Nigeria Police Force and other law enforcement agencies for the professional conduct of their personnel, urging the electorate to remain peaceful to the end of the elections and thereafter.