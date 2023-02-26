GeneralElections: Gov. Tambuwal delivers polling unit in Sokoto

The Sokoto State Governor and Director General of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council, Aminu Tambuwal, has won his polling unit with 250 votes against 44 for the opposition All Progressives Congress for the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Tambuwal, also the Sokoto South Senatorial District candidate, scored 252 votes against APC’s 44 votes.

This was achieved at the Government Girls Day Secondary School, Tambuwal Polling Unit.

For the House of Representatives results, PDP scored 247 against 45 for APC in the polling unit.

Results announced showed that the PDP scored a total of 749 votes against 147 for the APC in presidential and National Assembly elections at the polling unit.

Meanwhile, both the Labour Party and the New Nigerian Peoples Party had zero votes in the presidential election.