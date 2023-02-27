GeneralElections: Gov. Sanwo-Olu calls for calm in Lagos

Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has urged all Lagosians to go about their businesses without any fear of harassment.

Sanwo-Olu made the call Monday against the background of alleged reports of friction in some parts of the State Monday morning, affirming “all is calm now”.

“There is no need for violence, which is not part of our culture” Sanwo-Olu cautioned said in a statement he personally signed.

“Law enforcement agencies have been asked to ensure that there is no breakdown of law and order in any part of the State.

“I have been your Governor for almost four years, promoting harmony and friendship across ethnic and religious lines without any form of discrimination whatsoever.

“Let us remain calm. All will be well. We are a peaceful people and so we shall remain” Sanwo-Olu restated.