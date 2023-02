Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has delivered his polling unit to the ruling APC Presidential candidate, in the ongoing elections, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

Results from his Unit 003, Ward 6, Okelele Ikogosi Ekiti showed as follows:

President

APC 241

PDP 6

ADC 1

Senate

APC 245

PDP 4

Rep

APC 241

PDP 3

ADC 1

SDP 3