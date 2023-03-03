GeneralElections: Former Oyo LG Chairmen support Adelabu 

Some former Local Government Chairmen in Oyo State have pledged their unflinching support for the Accord governorship candidate, Chief Adebayo Adelabu.

The group led by its former Chairman, Prince Ayodeji Abass-Aleshinloye gave the pledge Friday in Ibadan during a visit to Adelabu.

The ex-Chairmen re-affirmed their support for Adelabu ahead of the governorship and State Assembly election scheduled to hold on March 11.

The group expressed optimism that the March 11 governorship election would be a turning point to usher in a new administration in Oyo State under Adelabu.

The ex-chairmen said their position was hinged on the premise that Adelabu would take the state to enviable heights of prosperity and development.

They urged the good people and their political associates across the 33 Local Government in the state to vote Accord candidates so that life could be more meaningful for the people of the state.

In his reaction, Adelabu assured the people of rapid development in every nook and cranny of the state.

He lauded the ex-chairmen and other critical stakeholders for identifying with him, saying the support would not be taken for granted.

“Oyo State has been poorly managed under the present government because of lack of ideas that can move the state forward.

“The new government under Accord has a blue print and good governance template which will correct the anomalies and put Oyo State in the right direction, ” Adelabu said.