GeneralElections: Ex-Council Chairman warns youths against violence

A former Chairman of Ife Central (West), Olabisi Oladosu, has warned youths against violence as the governorship and House of Assembly elections approach.

Oladosu gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Sunday at Ile-Ife in Osun.

He noted that the election would come and go and that life would remain the same for everyone, pointing out that youths should not allow themselves to be used to destroy their future.

Oladosu condemned what he described as the destruction of lives and property that often occurred before, during and after elections.

According to him, violence adds no value to democracy, but destroys the aims and objectives behind the introduction of democracy.

The former local government boss advised voters to maintain peace and harmony before, during and after the elections to sustain nation growth.

“Giving peace a chance would boost growth and progress of the town, state and Nigeria at large.

“Destruction has no gain,’’ he added.