GeneralElections: Centenarian implores elected leaders, Nigerians to ensure democracy thrives

A centenarian, Madam Juliana Adeyeri, has implored Nigerians and those elected into office to ensure good governance in order for democracy to thrive.

Adeyeri, aged 108, was among the electorate who turned out to vote at Unit 9 Ward 2, Sacred Hearts Primary School, Cathedral Area in Akure , told newsmen that she joined other electorate to vote because of her desire for a better Nigeria.

The centenarian, who arrived at the polling centre with her vision intact and walking unaided with her daughter, cast her vote at 10.21a.m., describing the exercise as immediate and fast.

Adeyeri said that the line was not long and expressed the hope that more voters would come out before the end of the exercise.

Also at Ward 4 Units 15 and 41, Ijapo High School, inside the Ijapo Residential Estate, Akure South Local Government area, scores of voters with special needs throng the centre as early as 7.30a.m. to cast their votes.

Ms Dorcas Fatunwase, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that she and over 50 other voters with special needs were registered at the polling centre and were there to cast their votes.

“We have come here to cast our votes because it is our right as citizens of Nigeria. We are desirous of change and hope that the new government will be all inclusive and will give priority to the needs of Persons Living With Disabilities and special needs.’’

Fatunwase, who communicated through sign language and answering question written out on a note pad, said that persons with special needs like other Nigerians want government to give priority to security and the economy.