GeneralElections: APC’s Cross River Deputy Speaker wins NASS seat

Deputy Speaker of the Cross River State House of Assembly, Joseph Bassey, has been declared winner of the Akpabuyo/Bakassi/Calabar South Federal Constituency election.

Bassey, who was the candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), was declared winner by Prof. Chris Chukwura, the Returning Officer for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Monday in Calabar, the capital city.

Announcing the result, Chukwura said that Bassey was declared winner and retuned elected for scoring the highest votes in the election.

“As the returning officer for the Akpabuyo/Bakassi/Calabar South Federal Constituency election, I wish to state that the election was peacefully conducted.

“The candidate of the APC, Joseph Bassey, scored a total of 23,885 votes, while the candidate of Labour Party, Mr Dominic Aqua got 16,448 votes and the candidate of People’s Democratic Party, Rep. Essien Ayi, got 14,485 votes.

“Joseph Bassey, having scored the highest number of vote cast during the election is hereby declared winner and returned elected.

“Joseph Bassey has satisfied the electoral requirements of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

NAN reports that Bassey defeated Rep. Ayi, who has been in the House of Representative since 2003.

Responding, Bassey thanked the people of the constituency for electing him to represent them at the National Assembly.

While describing the result as the ‘reflection of the people’s choice’, he promised to attract development to the area.

“I am happy that my people have chosen me to represent them at the National Assembly.

“Today, I’m happy because I rose from an elected Councillor to a Deputy Speaker in the House of Assembly, and now a House of Representatives member-elect.

“I want to graciously thank you for trusting in me and making this aspiration possible,” he said.

