GeneralElections: APC wallops incumbent PDP for Okitipupa/Irele House of Reps seat

The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared Okunjimi Odimayo of the All Progressives Congress as the winner of Saturday’s election for Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency seat in Ondo State.

Prof. Olabode Olatubosun, the INEC Returning Officer, on Sunday in Okitipupa declared him the winner of the poll.

Olatunbosun said Odimayo polled 70,758 votes to defeat his main rival, incumbent Gboluga Ikengboju of the Peoples Democratic Party, who scored 35,539 votes.

He declared: “Having polled the highest number of votes of 70,758 against 35,539, I hereby declare Odimayo of APC as winner of the election in Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency.

“I, Prof. Olatubosun, by the power conferred on me as the INEC’s Returning Officer for this election and having scored the highest number of votes, I hereby declare Odimayo returned as elected.”