GeneralElections: Accord Party, candidates endorse Sanwo-Olu

Four days to the Governorship and House of Assembly Elections, the leadership and candidates of Accord party in Lagos State have declared support for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s re-election.

The Lagos State Chairman of the party, Dele Oladeji, said Tuesday that Accord and its candidates decided to support Sanwo-Olu and other APC candidates in the Saturday’s elections in the interest of the state.

Oladeji spoke at a meeting of executives and members of the party to support Sanwo-Olu’s re-election.

“We have made our choice to adopt a gubernatorial candidate – someone we believe, not by any sentiment or any other thing but from his precedence,” he said.

Oladeji said that Sanwo-Olu had so far shown responsiveness, sensitivity and immediate actions to duties.

“We are impressed with these criteria and we realise this is the way to go in the best interest of Lagos State because the interest of Lagos State is above and beyond our personal political views and stands.

“This is what informed our first time ever that we are having any political working relationship with APC, and that is what informed our decision as a party in Lagos State to endorse Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“We have pledged in our letter that we are mobilising all our party members and executives across Lagos State as well as the voting public to cast their votes for and re-elect Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for a second term,” Oladeji said.

According to him, all the party’s structures and canvassers will work for the APC.

“We are a party of rules and guidelines.

“We are honest. Sanwo-Olu has the capacity to further develop Lagos,” the Chairman added.

Oladeji said that the party would have supported Labour Party’s Governorship Candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour but for alleged unsavoury statements of some Labour Party (LP) members in the state.

According to Oladeji, Accord party in Lagos State supported the Presidential Candidate of LP, Peter Obi, in the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly Elections.

He added that Accord was not supporting LP in the gubernatorial election because LP failed to respond to Accord’s overture.

In his remarks, Pastor Peter Obayuwana, a factional Governorship Candidate of Accord, said that he was stepping down to work for Sanwo-Olu in the interest of the party and Lagos State.

“We want this state to move forward. That is why we are stepping down our ambition,” Obayuwana said.

Accord’s Candidate for Lagos Central Senatorial District, Mr Samuel Adigun, said: “We know what Sanwo-Olu has done in infrastructure development and youth empowerment.

“It is commonsensical to allow him to consolidate what he has done,’ Adigun said.

The event was attended by the party’s state executives and other members of the party.