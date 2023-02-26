GeneralElections: 73-year-old woman, others nabbed with 20 PVCs

A 73-year-old woman, Comfort Muoneke, and two others have been arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, over possession of 20 Permanent Voter Cards in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

The arrest was announced by the anti-graft agency in a post on its Facebook page in the early hours of Sunday.

According to the statement, Muoneke was arrested along with two others: Afekhana Esther and Segun Osaimokhai.

The statement by the EFCC said: “Operatives of the Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, have arrested three persons for being in possession of several Permanent Voter Cards.

“One of the suspects, Afekhana Esther, was arrested at Ward 1, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Ikpoba Okha, Benin City with 20 PVCs belonging to different people.

“She claimed that the cards were handed over to her by the duo of Comfort Muoneke, a 73-year-old woman and Segun Osaimokhai.

“The suspects have made useful statements and will be arraigned in court as soon as the investigation is completed.”