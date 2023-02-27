GeneralDecides: Ex-Deputy governor wins Lagos West Senatorial poll

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Lagos West Senatorial Candidate, Dr Idiat Adebule, has been declared winner of the Lagos West Senatorial District.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Senatorial District Collation Officer Prof Solomon Akinboye declared the former Lagos State Deputy Governor winner having scored the highest valid votes.

Adebule polled 361,296 votes to defeat a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Regular contestant, Segun Adewale, aka Aeroland polled 248,653 votes.

Prof. Akinboye of the University of Lagos expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the election.

Recall that Adebule, during the poll, delivered her unit for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the party’s House of Representatives’ candidate

In her senatorial election, she polled 127 votes leaving the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Segun Adewale, with 66 votes.