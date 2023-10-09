General Yakubu Gowon: Meet the Gowon who died

Former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, is very much alive, hale and hearty.

This is contrary to a report that went viral some hours ago that the former Military Head of State is dead.

The Eagle Online findings revealed that the man who bore the name Gowon, Professor Samuel Gowon Edoumiekumo, the immediate past Vice Chancellor of the Niger Delta University in Bayelsa State, died on Saturday.

He was the Chairman of the Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities.

A source close to the family of the deceased said Edoumiekumo, who served as the VC of the Niger Delta University, Bayelsa State, died on Saturday night during a brief illness.

Edoumiekumo obtained his First School Leaving Certificate from Akeindenowei Primary School, Toru Angiama in 1982 and his West Africa School Certificate from Ajeromi Ifelodun High School, Lagos in 1988.

He had a Bachelor of Science degree, a Master of Science Degree and two Doctor of Philosophy degrees, which he obtained from the University of Port Harcourt and University of Nigeria Nsukka in the field of Economics.

On May 17, 2017, the then Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, approved the appointment of Edoumiekumo as the acting Vice-Chancellor of NDU following the expiration of the tenure of the former VC, Prof. Humprey Ogoni.

On May 2, 2018, he was appointed the fourth substantive VC of the school.

Meanwhile, the Niger Delta University, Bayelsa State has mourned the death of its immediate past Vice-Chancellor and Chairman, Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities.

This was contained in a statement signed by its Registrar, Benjamin Joffa, on Sunday.

The NDU in the statement described the late Edoumiekumo as an “astute administrator”.

It said: “It’s with heavy hearts that the Management of the Niger Delta University wishes to inform the University Community and general public of the sad passing of our immediate past Vice Chancellor, Prof. Samuel Gowon Edoumiekumo which happened on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at the age of 53 years.

“The University also condoles with the family and relatives of the deceased on the sudden passing of an exemplary husband, father, and brother.

“Late Prof. S. G. Edoumiekumo was an astute academic and university administrator whose experience and dynamism will be greatly missed.

“Details of the funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.”

Meanwhile, governorship candidate on the platform of the Social Democratic Party in the last general election in Delta State, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, has refuted the report making the rounds that General Gowon is dead.

The former Minister of State for Education, who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Orusi Kenneth, on Monday described the purported death of Gowon as the “handiwork of mischief makers”.

Gbagi disclosed that General Gowon is alive, hale and hearty and presently in the United Kingdom.

He said: “General Gowon is still much around with us, hale and hearty.

“He is not in a hurry to go anywhere.”

He urged Nigerians, to ignore rumour about Gowon’s death,

He said: “I, Gbagi, just spoke with him.

“I hereby refute the rumour of the death of my friend, General Gowon.

“He has communicated to Nigerians that he is still much around, hale and hearty.

“Gowon, is alive.”