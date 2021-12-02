General Yahaya tasks troops to effectively decimate adversaries

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, has charged troops of 33 Artillery Brigade to make effective use of available platforms to decimate terrorists in the theatre of operations.

Yahaya gave the charge during operational visit to 33 Brigade and Headquarters Nigerian Army Armoured Corps on Tuesday in Bauchi.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this in statement in Abuja.

The COAS commended the Brigade for their effort in repairing and maintaining combat platforms and urged them to put the equipment to good use for the success of ongoing operations.

Yahaya assured the troops of improved logistics and welfare to boost their morale and improve their operational readiness to enable them accomplish all assigned tasks in line with his vision.

He also presented a brand new Hilux truck to the Regimental Sergeant Major of the Nigerian Army Armoured Corps in fulfilment of his pledge to empower RSMs for efficiency.

Yahaya was also at the Victor Kure Shooting Range for a fire power demonstration to mark the end of Exercise Iron Thrust, which climaxed the training year of the Armoured Corps.

He urged the graduating trainees to apply the knowledge gained to improve their performance in ongoing operations in the theatres.

At the palace of the Emir of Bauchi, the COAS commended the monarch for his support to the Nigerian army and other security agencies operating in his domain.

Yahaya extolled the traditional leader for his role in ensuring peaceful co-existence among people of the state.

According to him, with the support and encouragement of the traditional institution and well meaning Nigerians, army and sister services will surmount the security challenges bedeviling the nation.

Responding, the Emir, Alhaji Rilwanu Adamu, expressed confidence in the ability of Nigerian army and other security agencies to rid the country of insecurity.

Adamu assured the COAS of the Emirate’s continued support to the Nigerian army.