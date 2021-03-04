A former Director of Army Public Relations, now a public relations consultant, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman (retd), will deliver a keynote address at a three-day Nigerian Institute of Public Relations Workshop on Lobbying and Social Change in Nigeria, which will be held from March 4 to 6, 2021 at Transcorp Hotel, Calabar, Cross River State.

The Member of the National Institute will be speaking on: “Lobbying as a public relations function and catalyst for national development.”

The occasion, which will be declared open by the Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, will be chaired by Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture.

Also billed to grace the occasion are Simon Bako Lalong, Plateau State Governor and Chairman of Northern Governors Forum; National President of the NIPR, Mallam Mukhtar Zubairu Sirajo; and Chairman, NIPR Education Advisory Board, Prof. Emmanuel Dandaura.

Other speakers include renowned Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, Prof. Joy Ngozi Ezeilo, Prof. Godwin Bassey Okon of Rivers State University and Amaopusenibo Bobo Sofiri Brown, who will make a presentation during the professional roundtable of the workshop.