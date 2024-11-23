General Usman delivers insightful lectures at NAF War College

Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman (rtd) on Tuesday 19th November 2024, captivated participants at the Air Force War College Nigeria, Makurdi, with two incisive presentations as part of the ongoing Command Responsibility Course 07/2024.

The sessions were marked by robust interaction, critical insights, and practical scenarios and recommendations for military commanders.

The first presentation, ‘Effective Use of Public Relations Personnel: Guidelines for Talking to the Press—Contemporary Issues and Challenges for a Military Commander,’ emphasized the indispensable role of public relations in modern military leadership. General Usman highlighted the need for commanders to master strategic communication, utilizing public relations personnel to safeguard their formations’ reputation, engage effectively with the media, and manage public narratives.

Drawing from global best practices and real-life case studies, he outlined actionable guidelines for media engagements, press interviews, and crisis communication. He also discussed the critical role of proactive public relations in countering misinformation and maintaining public trust.

Also Read:

The second presentation, Defence Headquarters’ Guidelines on the Use of Social Media, explored the transformative impact of social media on military operations. General Usman detailed the 2018 Defence Headquarters policy, stressing the importance of responsible social media usage to enhance transparency, build trust, and safeguard operational security. He provided insights into navigating the complexities of platforms such as Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram while mitigating risks like disinformation and security breaches.

General Usman commended the course organizers, including Air Vice Marshal AG Kehinde, the Commandant of the AWCN, for their foresight in integrating such critical topics into the curriculum. He praised the faculty and participants for fostering a stimulating and enriching dialogue. “The interactive sessions were robust and deeply enlightening, reflecting the participants’ keen understanding of the intersection between military operations and information management,” he remarked.

The Command Responsibility Course 07/2024 continues to equip senior officers of the Nigerian Air Force with the skills required to navigate the complexities of modern military leadership, blending battlefield acumen with expertise in communication and public relations.

Post Views: 15