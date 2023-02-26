General Elections: Breaking: INEC declares Tinubu winner in Ekiti

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the ongoing elections in Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been declared the winner in Ekiti State.

As reported earlier by The Eagle Online, Tinubu had won in nine of the 16 Local Government Areas in the state.

The Presiding Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission for Ekiti State, Professor Akeem Lasisi, declared the former two-term Lagos State Governor winner of the election in Ekiti State after the collation of the remaining seven LGAs.

Lasisi, of the Osun State University, Osogbo, said Tinubu scored 201,486 votes to emerge the winner of the election, while his closest rival and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar polled 89,554 votes.

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, scored 11,397 votes.

While Tinubu and former Vice President Abubakar scored over 25 per cent of the total votes cast, Obi, a former two-term Governor of Anambra State, did not.

Ekiti State is the first to announce the results of the presidential election conducted on Saturday.