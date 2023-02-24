General Elections: APC denies suspending Orji Kalu

The ruling All Progressive’s Congress Abia State has dismissed reports that it has suspended its Abia North Senatorial candidate and Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu.

Denying the report which emanated from the “Vanguard Newspapers”, the State’s Party’s Spokesperson, Chief Okey Ezeala described the reports as the handiwork of the People’s Democratic Party.

According to a terse statement signed by Ezeala, the party distanced itself from the report, stating that there is no iota of truth in it. APC also described the report as false, identifying the Vanguard Reporter “Steve Oko” as a paid agent of Kalu’s PDP opponent Mao Ohuabunwa.

Ezeala said that the malicious write up is occasioned by the PDP’s fright to accept tomorrow’s imminent defeat. According to the party Senator Orji Uzor Kalu remains the candidate of our great party as both the party and his constituents are satisfied with his performance.

Proving the report further as false, APC revealed that at no time did it issue any letter on February 21 as peddled by the paid reporter neither were the Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee, Paul Nwabuisi; State Secretary, Chief Chidi Avajah, and the State Chairman, Dr. Kingsley Ononogbu privy of such a letter.

On the allegation of anti-party activities and other offences, the party labeled the accusations as entirely false, stating that Orji Kalu has always remained a committed member of the party and its progress.

The party’s Spokesperson added that there is no record of Orji Kalu campaigning against any of its candidates nor has the Senate Chief Whip campaigned for any other political candidate besides those of the APC.

The party urged its party faithful and the general public to disregard the report and head to their various polling units to cast their votes 3/3 for APC tomorrow 25th February 2023 and 2/2 in the 11th of March 2023 respectively.

APC statement reads in part: ”The attention of the Abia All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to a fake letter purported to have been signed by Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee, Paul Nwabuisi; State Secretary, Chief Chidi Avajah, and the State Chairman, Dr. Kingsley Ononogbu privy of such a letter and mischievously claiming that our Senatorial Candidate in Abia North has been suspended from the Party.

”The APC states in clear terms that Orji Kalu remains the Senatorial candidate of the party in Abia-North Senatorial District for tomorrow’s 2023 general elections, February 25.

“He is not suspended from the party and the party has no contemplation in that regard and there are no issues whatsoever to warrant such,” he said.

“Neither did Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee, Paul Nwabuisi; State Secretary, Chief Chidi Avajah, and the State Chairman, Dr. Kingsley Ononogbu or any party executive sit or agree to issue such a letter.

“The party urges the general public to disregard the report, Orji Kalu remains a not just our member but a committed stakeholder of the party and has remained committed to the victory of our candidate.

“We consider this as the handiwork of the People’s Democratic Party who are scared of tomorrow’s defeat