General elections: America-based philanthropist rallies support for Tinubu

An America-based entrepreneur and philanthropist, Soba Oyeleke has rallied support for the presidential bid of former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Oyeleke, who is also the Chairman of the popular Aloha Hotels in Osogbo, Osun State, threw his weight behind the candidature of Tinubu while speaking with newsmen at his country home in Ororuwo, Osun State.

He said the only candidate that has what it takes to move the country forward and out of the current economic quagmire the country has found itself is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The businessman said the APC, if allowed to rule through Tinubu, will be the best thing that has ever happened to Nigeria and Nigerians as the APC candidate is determined to take the country to the next level of development.

Oyeleke, who had late last year donated a bus to ‘BAT Project,’ averred that, for the country to witness steady progress; and for economic growth and stability, the electorate must vote for Tinubu and all other candidates of the APC they find on the ballot during the general elections.

According to him, Tinubu’s zeal and passion for development is a virtue that only the APC can deliver through any individual because growth, development and care for the masses and transparency in governance have always been the watchword of the party.

In his words:”Tinubu and Kassim Shetima are the only people who can be trusted with the delivery of democracy dividends, based on their promises to the people. On his part, Asiwaju Tinubu has been tested during his time as Governor of Lagos State. He is the founder of the modern-day Lagos State. Let’s trust him with our mandate to turn Nigeria around for good.

“For progress and development; for economic growth and stability, you must vote for Tinubu and all other candidates of the APC that you find on the ballot, APC is the only party that means well for the masses”.