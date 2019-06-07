The Lagos State Police Command has arrested 21 cultists in the State.

The arrest, carried out on Thursday, saw the police netting their leader, Yusuf Omidele, popularly known as General.

According to available information, on Thursday at about 10pm, Police received a distress call that some cult members from two rival groups engaged themselves in a supremacy battle along Isikalu Palace and Solomade area of Ikorodu.

The Command’s Anti-Cultism Unit and patrol teams from Ikorodu were promptly drafted to the scene.

Omidele, who has been on the wanted list of the Command, was arrested alongside 20 others.

General has been charged to Court on several occasions and sentenced to prison.

He reportedly completed his last sentence in 2014 and has become an Elder-in-Council in Eiye Confraternity.

He was said to have led his gang in a reprisal on the members of Aye confraternity, whom they alleged killed the wife of one of their leaders some weeks ago.

The suspects arrested belong to both Aye and Eiye confraternities and have all confessed to belong to secret societies.

Two cultists died from the cult clash and six others were injured.

The massive onslaught launched by the Command on cultists and gangsters is a continuous operation with a view to arrest other fleeing members of the gangs, the spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Bala Elkana, said.

Elkana further revealed that four locally made pistols, eight machetes and three daggers were recovered.

He said the suspects will be charged to Court soon.

He added in a statement on Friday: “With a view to proffer a lasting solution to youth gangsterism, involvement of teenagers and underage persons in cult activities, especially at Ikorodu area, the Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Zubairu Muazu, on 7th June, 2019 met with Traditional rulers, religious leaders, elder statesmen, parents, youths and other stakeholders at Ikorodu.

“All the stakeholders agreed to join the Police in the fight against the menace of Cultism and gangsterism.”