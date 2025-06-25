Gender inclusivity: NDDC, women group, others call for urgent reforms

Participants at the recent International Women’s Day celebration organised by Womanhood Outreach International and sponsored by the Niger Delta Development Commission have called for a new deal for Nigerian women.

The event held at Wetland Hotel in Ughelli, Delta State with the theme, “Accelerating Action Investing in Women, Advancing Rights, Leadership & Equality”

Imoni Ahunna, Director of Youth, Sports, Culture, and Women Affairs at NDDC in her message argued that “women must no longer remain at the background”

According to her, “the time has come for women to step into national conversations, lead advocacy, and drive the change we seek.”

Her words: “At the NDDC, we are not just celebrating women; we are investing in their power to transform the region.”

On her part, the keynote speaker, Dr. Clara D. Moemeke, Associate Professor of Science Education at the University of Delta, Agbor, stressed that society can no longer pretend that gender equity does not matter.

“Gender equity is not inevitable, it is intentional. It is driven by bold policies, courageous advocacy, and deliberate investment. When we delay gender action, we delay national development,” Dr. Moemeke said.

She pointed to statistics which shows that women make up nearly 50% of the global population, yet own only 20% of land, perform 76% of unpaid care work, and remain underrepresented in leadership, with Nigeria ranking 125th out of 146 countries on the 2024 Global Gender Gap Index.

Dr. Moemeke challenged the audience to look beyond the celebration and brainstorm on solutions: “This theme is not a slogan—it is a mandate. Imagine a world where girls complete school without fear of marriage or violence, where women lead without bias, and where every voice matters”

She offered a poignant reminder: “Every time we underinvest in women, we undercut our democracy, our economy, and our humanity. This is not a charity call, now it is a strategic imperative.”

On her part, Prof. Mary Olire Edema of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun, argued that women’s leadership is not a luxury it is essential. According to her, “empowering women is a catalyst for sustainable development.

“Leadership must begin with access to education, to finance, to political platforms, and to safety.”

She called for a cultural shift, saying, “We must move past a society where women join groups to receive handouts and into a generation where women lead cooperatives, industries, and institutions.”

Also Read

Dr. Olufunke Chenube of the University of Delta reminded participants that gender inequality is deeply rooted in historical exclusion. “When you exclude half the population from leadership for generations, you don’t just hurt women you cripple national progress.

“The laws, the systems, the economy all reflect this inherited bias”, she said.

Other speakers harped on economic empowerment, inclusive governance, gender-based violence, and the urgent need for legal reforms.

The event featured real-life testimonies and experiences shared by some survivors of gender- based abuses. Women trailblazers in politics and business also shared their experiences.

They called for a Nigeria where laws protect, leadership includes, and every girl is raised to believe that her voice belongs not in the background, but at the decision-making table.

One of the most striking voices came from a widow and small-scale farmer, Blessing Okoro from Patani council area of the state who declared: “Today, I saw myself in these women. I don’t need permission to lead, I need opportunity.”

Post Views: 2