Gender-based Violence: Odumakin, Baruwa, others applaud IGP for bringing GBV desks closer to victims

The approval by the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun for the establishment of Gender-Based Violence desks in all police divisions nationwide has been widely praised by human rights activists, gender advocates, and civil society organizations.

They view the initiative as a significant step toward enhancing access to justice for GBV survivors.

One of the top voices that have praised the initiative is Dr. Joe Odumakin, President of Women Arise, who described it as “a welcome development” that aligns with global efforts to eradicate gender-based violence.

Odumakin commended the police chief for aligning his vision with rights advocates who had been championing the cause for easier access to justice for victims of GBV.

“It is a welcome development as it aligns with the policy direction of the United Nations to eradicate gender-based violence around the world,” she said.

Similarly, Olufunke Baruwa, an international gender and development expert, commended the IGP’s decision, calling it a “transformative initiative” that would make GBV support more accessible, particularly for victims in rural and underserved areas.

She added that the decentralization is a bold commitment to improving access to justice for survivors across Nigeria, saying that the previous arrangement that had GBV desks restricted to zonal and state commands made it difficult for many survivors to report cases due to distance, transportation costs, and systemic delays.

“As one of the experts who developed and facilitated the policy to have gender desks in police commands and stations across the country as well as GBV desk offices in commands, I can say that this singular move will ensure that GBV prevention and response efforts by the police is closer to the most vulnerable and those at the margins of society who desperately need these services.

“This initiative also has the potential to increase reporting rates, as victims may feel more encouraged to seek help knowing that there are trained officers nearby who understand the sensitivity of GBV cases. Additionally, the presence of dedicated desks at all police divisions can lead to quicker response times, more effective investigations, and a greater likelihood of holding perpetrators accountable,” she said.

Corroborating Baruwa, Barrister Toyin Ndidi Taiwo-Ojo, Founder and Executive Director of the Stop the Abuse Against Women and Children Foundation, said the expansion of GBV desks is expected to significantly improve reporting rates, case management, and investigations. She added that by bringing these specialized units closer to communities, survivors will no longer have to endure long journeys or bureaucratic bottlenecks before seeking help.

“Many victims previously faced challenges such as delayed reporting, inadequate support, and insufficient investigation due to the limited number of GBV desks. Now, they can easily report cases, receive immediate attention, and access the support they need,” she explained.

She added that trained officers would be key to the success of the initiative, a position strongly supported by Baruwa.

“For the appointed GBV desk officers to effectively handle cases, they should be sensitive, emphatic and professional which are key skills for a GBV officer. Officers should not only be familiar with these relevant laws, regulations, and protocols but should know them,” Taiwo-Ojo said.

Baruwa, a former Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nigerian Women Trust Fund and erstwhile Program Officer, Ford Foundation, added that “To ensure proper handling of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) cases, the officers appointed to these specialized desks must possess a combination of technical expertise, interpersonal skills, and a survivor-centred approach. They will need specialized training in handling GBV; trauma-informed and survivor-centred approach; partnership with women rights organisations and government agencies like NAPTIP, DVSA; investigative and case handling skills; crisis intervention and psychological first aid; confidentiality and ethical standards among others.”

Experts also agreed that the IGP’s decision to integrate GBV desk officers with the Juvenile, Women, and Children (JWC) section will create a holistic case management system that ensures survivors receive not only legal assistance but also medical care, psychological support, and rehabilitation services.

“This holistic method ensures that all aspects of a victim’s experience are addressed, from immediate safety and medical needs to long-term legal and psychological support. Such integration fosters a coordinated response, minimizing the risk of re-traumatization and ensuring that victims receive consistent and thorough care throughout the justice process.

“This approach is beneficial because it will ensure holistic case management and specialization, improved collaboration with social services and better coordination between law enforcement and support systems,” Baruwa added.

However, Odumakin spoke on the need for effective monitoring of the process, cautioning that without proper oversight, unscrupulous officers could undermine the IGP’s good intentions through greed and unprofessional conduct.

“We urge the police to man the would-be established GBV desk with well-trained and professional personnel so as not to make the desk another extortion point for the police,” she added

Another prominent gender rights activist and founder of Equity Force Nigeria, Patricia Iloegbunam, also expressed confidence that the presence of GBV Desks, manned by officers trained to handle sensitive cases with empathy and professionalism, will encourage more victims to seek justice.

She said the police’s initiative is commendable and urged the National Assembly to strengthen laws protecting victims of GBV and ensure the effective implementation of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act (VAPP Act) across all states.

“For too long, survivors of gender-based violence have struggled with barriers to reporting their cases, ranging from fear of stigma to lack of trust in law enforcement,” she said. “By ensuring that every police command and division has a dedicated GBV Desk with trained officers, the IGP has demonstrated a firm commitment to fighting gender-based violence in Nigeria. The police’s initiative is truly commendable, but to make a lasting impact, we need stronger laws and full implementation of the VAPP Act across all states. The National Assembly must act decisively to protect victims and ensure justice is served

