Gender Balance in Appointment: First Lady commends DSS

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has commended the Department of State Services for ensuring gender balance in the appointment of its personnel.

The First Lady also noted President Bola Tinubu’s unwavering determination in ensuring the inclusion of women in leadership roles.

Senator Tinubu stated this during a courtesy visit by a delegation from the DSS, led by its Deputy Director-General, Afolashade Adekayaoja, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

She expressed gratitude for the visit, highlighting the President Tinubu administration’s priority to empowering women and ensuring their active participation in decision-making at all levels.

She emphasised the importance of recognising and rewarding the tireless contributions of hardworking women in various sectors, stating that leadership positions held by women serve as a representation of other women across the country.

The First Lady further expressed her hope that the women in leadership would support each other, work collaboratively, and discharge their responsibilities diligently to ensure progress for the nation.

Adekayaoja, in her remarks, thanked President Tinubu and the First Lady for their strong support in advancing the cause of women in the nation.

She commended the ongoing efforts to place women in key leadership positions, where they can make significant contributions to national governance.

The DSS Deputy Director General also expressed her appreciation for the First Lady’s steadfast advocacy for gender equality and overall support for the DSS.

She reaffirmed the DSS’s commitment to protecting Nigerians and ensuring a secure environment for the nation’s continued growth and peaceful governance.

