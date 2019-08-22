Lt.- Gen. Jeremiah Useni (Rtd), on Thursday thanked the people of Plateau for standing by him at the tribunal.

Useni who was the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the last general elections gave the commendation while speaking to newsmen in Jos after closing his case.

Useni is challenging the victory of Governor Simon Lalong of the All Progressives Congress in the March 23 election.

He said: “I am overwhelmed by the support l got from the people of Plateau from April to date.

“My supporters filled the premises of the tribunal. This gave me strength.

“I want to assure them that all is well with our petition and by God’s grace, judgment will be in our favour.”

Earlier, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), Useni’s Counsel in the matter, told newsmen: “we have been able to prove to the tribunal that our client was robbed of his victory”.

Ozekhome, who gave praises to the God for His grace, said that it wasn’t easy getting the witnesses to come forward to testify in court.