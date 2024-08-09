Gen. Musa hosts ECOWAS Chiefs of Defence Staff in Abuja

Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, on Thursday hosted ECOWAS Chiefs of Defence Staff at theArmed Forces Officers’ Mess in Abuja.

The ECOWAS CDSs are in Abuja for the 42nd Ordinary Meeting of the ECOWAS Committee of CDSs.

In his remarks at the event, the host CDS and also the Chairman of ECOWAS Committee of CDSs welcomed the CDSs to the dinner night, stating that the event marked a significant moment in the Committee’s effort to promote regional security and cooperation within ECOWAS Community.

According to him, the meeting, so far, has recorded fruitful deliberations geared at enhancing the overall security situation of the West African Sub-Region.

He added that the dinner was intended to unwind, relax and create a better environment for further deliberations as the meeting is about to be rounded off.

Speaking further, he acknowledged the esteemed presence of the Honorable Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Matawalle who was the Special Guest of Honour at the dinner night, describing him as a distinguished leader who has shown unwavering commitment to the defence and security of AfricanRegion.

He disclosed that the presence of the ECOWAS CDSs at the dinner is a sheer testament of the collective importance which the Committee attaches to the collaboration and partnership amongst African nations in addressing security challenges facing the region.

General Musa, in celebrating the collective progress made by the Committee, called on his colleagues to reflect on the shared goals and aspirations that bind them together as members of ECOWAS Community, while reaffirming their shared commitment to promote peace, stability and security in the region.

In his address, the Special Guest of Honour, Dr Bello Matawalle said the ECOWAS Sub-Region had witnessed varying security challenges which call for collective efforts by member states, hence the need for the meeting of the ECOWAS CDSs to proffer actionable solutions.

The Minister therefore charged the ECOWAS Community to remind themselves of the importance of unity and solidarity in addressing the security challenges confronting the sub-region.

He however noted that undertaking as members of the ECOWAS Community is crucial in advancing peace, stability and security in West Africa.

Furthermore, Dr Matawalle extolled the pivotal roles of ECOWAS Committee of CDSs, particularly in promoting regional security, cooperation and fostering dialogues among states.

He identified the ongoing ECOWAS peace operations and activation of standby force in the fight against terrorism as parts of the progress made by ECOWAS in addressing the complex threats affecting the sub-region.

As a sureway to further explore innovations and solutions to the challenges faced by the region, the Minister urged the ECOWAS Committee of CDSs to engage in constructive dialogue and exchange of ideas for a successful conclusion of the meeting.

In a vote of thanks on behalf of his colleagues from Senegal, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Ghana, Benin Republic, and Cote De-voir, the Gambian CDS, Lieutenant General Mahmat Cham expressed his gratitude to General Musa for honouring them with a sumptuous dinner night.

He revealed that the 42ndOrdinary Meeting of ECOWAS CDSs in Nigeria is memorable as it stands out amongst previous meetings he had attended.

General Cham assured Nigeria of the Committee’s support, being cognizant of the dream of African political leaders, which according to him entails ensuring a safe and secured Community where people can have freedom of movement without molestation across the region.

He therefore expressed the Committee’s commitment towards actualization of the dream.

The dinner night was well attended by the Chief of the Army Staff, Lieutenant General TA Lagbaja, representatives of the Chiefs of Naval and Air Staff, Departmental and Branch Chiefs from Defence and Service Headquarters, President of DEPOWA, senior officers and other invited dignitaries.

Highpoints of the event featured display by cultural dancing groups and presentations of souvenirs to invited guests.

