President Muhammadu Buhari has sent condolences to the family of former Managing Director of Nigeria Airways, Captain Paul Mamman Thahal, who served meritoriously as Captain of General Yakubu Gowon’s Presidential Flight for nine years and supported the former Head of State in setting up the national spiritual platform, Nigeria Prays.

The condolence message of the President was conveyed in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, on Saturday.

Shehu said: “The President commiserates with General Yakubu Gowon over the loss of a good friend, confidant and prayer partner, while sympathising with Captain Thahal’s wife, Mrs. Atsa Thahal, and daughter, Dr. Adzira Thahal, and all former members of staff of Nigeria Airways and entire aviation industry.

“President Buhari believes the resonating testimonies from the life of the former Vice Chairman of Nigeria Prays Organisation clearly show a man dedicated to promoting the kingdom of God on earth, committing himself to the virtues of practical Christianity like generosity, humility and selfless service.

“As the former Managing Director of Nigeria Airways goes home for final rest, the President prays that the almighty God will remember his professional and spiritual investments in the country, and beyond, grant his soul eternal rest, and comfort his family