President Muhammadu Buhari has condoles with the people and government of Plateau State over the passing of an illustrious son and highly decorated retired military officer, retired General Domkat Bali, who served the country as Minister of Defence.

The President spoke with the wife of the deceased, Esther, on Friday.

Buhari also commiserated with other family members, friends and professional associates of the former member of the Supreme Military Council and Armed Forces Ruling Council, after rising through the ranks, with a distinguished military career, reaching the peak as Chief of Defence Staff.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, on Friday said Buhari believes the records of bravery and patriotism of Bali, the Ponzhi Tarok, will continue to inspire young military officers, while the foundation he laid in all the commands he headed will always be remembered.

Shehu said the President has also constituted a delegation led by the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi (retd), to visit the family and condole with the government and people of the state over the loss.

President Buhari prayed that the almighty God will receive the soul of the departed and comfort his family.