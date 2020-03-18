GE trains over 200 healthcare professionals at Lagos, Abuja workshops

GE Healthcare in collaboration with ECHOLAB Radiology and Laboratory Services has held two medical clinical workshops in a week across Abuja and Lagos, Nigeria.

The events have benefitted over 200 healthcare professionals.

The training forums, themed: “Elevating Radiology,” focused on topics including Computed Tomography and Magnetic Resonance imaging in stroke management, among other topics, which will help practitioners optimize their work.

The training was designed for hospital professionals, including radiologists, radiographers, specialists and general practitioners

Speaking about the forum, Eyong Ebai, General Manager, West, Central and French Sub-Saharan Africa for GE Healthcare, said: “Precise diagnosis is a result of quality imaging services done by well-equipped and well-trained clinicians. This can greatly help to improve patient satisfaction and the bottom line of both public and private healthcare providers. We are honoured to collaborate with ECHOLAB to ensure Nigeria’s medical professionals are equipped with the right skills to continue providing better outcomes for patients.”

Pius Ihimekpen, Sales and Marketing Director of ECHOLAB, said: “Our mission is to provide world class practice delivery of diagnostic services in Nigeria as the ultimate one stop shop with a full range of diagnostic services to investigate a wide range of illnesses and conditions. The trainings delivered in collaboration with GE Healthcare are important in our experts keep up with technological advancements in the healthcare industry and remain relevant in providing patient-centred services.”

GE has a strong commitment to advance education, skills development of healthcare professionals to promote local capacity across Africa.

GE Healthcare has established three healthcare training centres and one innovation center to serve the continent.

Additionally, GE’s Lagos Garage, launched in 2016 to support SME development in Nigeria, has trained 1,000 entrepreneurs so far to use the latest in advanced manufacturing technologies: 3D printers, CNC mills, and laser cutters as well as business development.