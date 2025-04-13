GCIOBA ’92 to stage maiden table tennis tournament

The 1986/92 set of the Government College Ibadan, Oyo State has concluded plans to stage a table tennis event in the school as part of its giving back to the school project.

The table tennis tournament, being proposed to be an annual event, will be staged in the school premises on October 30 and 31, 2025.

Interestingly, most of the old students behind the project are based abroad, but they are passionate about sports, especially the ping pong game.

The Closed Table Tennis Championship, tagged: “Battle of the Century,” will be competed for on House basis in the school.

Charles Olayinka, one of the ’86/92 set members told our correspondent that seven top-notch officials are expected to take charge of proceedings, just as Ibadan-based table tennis guru, Wale Ajetunmobi, has been tipped as the coordinator of the project.

Carr House, Field House, Power House, Swanson House and Grier House will slug it out in the maiden table tennis extravaganza, which promises to be highly explosive.

Ajetunmobi told our correspondent that the tournament would be a great avenue to further boost the catch them young initiative of many table tennis lovers in the country.

He said: “People have been talking about the players that will take over from the current players in the scene.

“Aruna Quadri is doing well and we need a replacement.

“Tournaments like the forthcoming event will help to boost our drive in our target to raise future champions for Nigeria.

“The Old Students of Government College Ibadan are passionate about table tennis and so we are going to stage a spectacle to celebrate them and the young ones expected to be at the event.”

Attractive prizes await the winners of the competition just as the organisers are already reaching out to potential sponsors to boost the overall organisation of the closed table tennis championship.

