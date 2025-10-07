GCIOBA ’86 class intensifies plans to stage table tennis classics

The 1986/92 set of the Government College Ibadan has intensified plans for the closed table tennis championship tagged ‘‘Battle of the Century.’’

The table tennis event, proposed to be an annual competition, is part of the set’s role of giving back to the school project.

The tournament will be staged in the school premises on October 30th and 31st, 2025.

Interestingly, most of the old students behind the project are based abroad but they are passionate about sports especially the ping pong game.

The Closed Table Tennis Championship will be competed for on House basis in the school.

Charles Olayinka, one of the ’86/92 set members told our correspondent that seven top notch officials led by table tennis guru, Coach Wale Ajetunmobi, who will double as project coordinator, will take charge of proceedings.

Seun Esho and Kolade Aladeojebi are other executive members working hard to stage the competition.

So far, BSG, Mage designs, Muyenbaba, Daimler and DPIL are corporate organisers supporting the initiative while individuals like Dayo Alabi, Tijani Yusuff Adewale, Bunmi Ashaolu, Anonymous-AO, Taiwo Demuren, Pst. Tolu Makinde, Femi Olaobaju, Pst. Bayo Falode and Oluwafemi Oyetunde are supporting the project.

Carr House, Field House, Power House, Swanson House and Grier House will slug it out against one another in the maiden table tennis extravaganza which promises to be highly entertaining.

Coach Ajetunmobi told our correspondent that the tournament would be a great avenue to further boost the catch them young initiative of many table tennis lovers in the country.

“We are highly expectant because the students expected to compete are highly skillful and talented. It will be interesting,” he said.

There will be a total of 40 players expected to compete for honours in the competition with five each in a group of eight. Two players each will qualify from each group to move into the last 16 stage.

Winners in each of the categories will be given attractive prizes to be donated by the sponsors of the competition.