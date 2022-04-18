GBV: Pauline Tallen decries Osinachi’s demise, advocates for gender equality in government programmes    

The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Pauline Tallen, has advocated for sustenance of gender equality perspectives to be coordinated in the plans, projects and programmes of government.

Tallen made the call in her keynote address at the premiere of CHATROOM, a film depicting the effect of gender-based violence in Nigeria.

The Minister who was represented by Friya Kimde Bulus, Director, Gender Affairs in the Ministry, declared that the event could not have come at a better time than now.

She decried the increase in Gender Based Violence (GBV) in the country, noting that the demise of popular music singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, was a sad reminder of the menace.

“As you are all aware, the issues of GBV have been on the increase in Nigeria, with the latest being the death of the popular gospel singer, late Osinachi Nwachukwu.

“Nwachukwu allegedly died from intimate partner’s violence,” the minister said.

She expressed delight to be part of the premiere of CHATROOM and commended the organisers for a job well done.

According to her, this will be geared toward meeting the targets of gender mainstreaming into policies across the country.

She further said that available statistics in Nigeria showed that one in three of all women and girls between age 15 and 49 have been victims of violence, and one in every five have experienced physical violence.

“31 per cent of women between age 15and 49 have experienced sexual violence while six per cent of women have experienced physical violence during pregnancy.

“Violence against women and girls is one of the most prevalent human rights violations in the world today.

“Women who have been victims of domestic violence experience depression, anxiety, physical and emotional distress, which is psychologically damaging and increases risk of developing mental illness.

“Gender Based Violence is not only a violation of women and girls rights, but the impunity enjoyed by perpetrators and the fear generated by their actions has an effect on all women and girls, she said.

Tallen further disclosed that her Ministry has launched the sex offender register, aimed at naming and shaming GBV perpetrators as part of measures to stem the tide.

“The launching of the national GBV data collation tool will ease the dearth in Nigeria. Every partner and stakeholder should use the tool to collate and submit GBV data to the ministry for effective coordination and planning.

“We have also setup national Chief Security Officers Emergency Response Team to assist in spotlight initiative issues.

“We have launched a toll free line for the public to report on the cases of rape, violence and abuse,” she said.

The movie director and scriptwriter, Chike Ibekwe, said that he chose to write a story of hope, rather than that of silence and misery suffered by most victims of sexual abuse.

Ibekwe said that the premiere also featured the launch of the virtual CHATROOM on the movie’s website, www.chatroomthemovie.com

He said that the website was a safe place where victims that had been abused or with mental health could break their silence and get help.

Ibekwe added that The CHATROOM could be accessed as a guest using anonymous, for those that did not want to disclose their identity.

It would be recalled that CHATROOM, premiered Sunday night was inspired by true life events laced with comedy.

It tells the inspiring story of Ebiere, who enters a dancing reality show, to escape the haunting ghost of her past.