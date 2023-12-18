GBV: Only two percent of victims seek help – activist

A Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) activist, said only two percent of girls victims of violence, aged between 15 and 19 come forward to seek help.

Oluwatoyin Adeleke disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday, in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Adeleke was speaking against the backdrop of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

This year’s theme is “Invest to Prevent Violence Against Women and Girls.”

The rights activist, who is also the CEO of Olive Community Development Initiative, an NGO, quoted UNICEF as saying that one in every 20 adolescent girls aged 15 to 19 had experienced sexual violence.

According to her, sexual violence is one of the most violent forms of abuse girls and women can suffer.

Adeleke also pointed out that there was a 56 percent rise in GBV cases in Nigeria between March and April 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown in 24 states.

“The report showed that the South Western Zone had the highest number of cases compared with the North Central Zone,” she said.

She warned that the consequences of GBV were both long and short term, adding that these included: economic, physical, mental and sexual reproductive health problems.

Adeleke added: “These in turn affect their children and cause huge social and economic costs for the families and the society at large.

“It leads to pregnancies and complications during childbirth.

” GBV also has economic consequences. It can limit women’s ability to participate in the workforce”.

She lamented that child marriage, female genital mutilation, trafficking for sexual exploitation and female infanticide were prevalent.

CDI, according to her, promotes the rights and empowerment of women, girls or youth through partnership and capacity building to ensure social justice.

Also Read:

She listed some of the services rendered by her organisation to include counselling, social support, empowerment, legal aid and welfare support among others.

The activist appealed to all stakeholders to partner in reducing the burden of GBV to the barest minimum.