The Coalition of Societies for the Rights of Older Persons in Nigeria on Sunday said Gender Based Violence (GBV) is not just the cause of global domestic deaths but an enduring stigma to the girl-child and women.

The President of the coalition, Sen. Eze Ajoku, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, as the agency, in collaboration with the UN Population Fund, marked Orange Day campaign.

Orange Day, which is celebrated on 25th of every month, is a day set aside to create awareness on GBV and ways to eliminate it.

Ajoku, who condemned all forms of violence against women and girls, noted that even older women were being violated, not minding their age.

He added that “rape and other forms of violence against the female gender remain a threat to all, even older women, because in some of our communities today, older women are violated.

“We have raised issues of abuse of older women who were set on fire in one of the states over alleged witchcraft. Older women suffering from dementia are also greatly abused and violated.

“We should all stand up against this monster to make our society safe for all, especially women and girls. Domestic violence and abuse of women of all ages are on the increase. Women are the bedrock of every society and they deserve our collective support.”

The coalition president expressed concern over the increase in violence against women in the society, saying that it was capable of obliterating the dignity of womanhood.

According to him, if this crime against humanity is not checked, the psychological effect on victims may lead to mental health issues and their future relationships with members of the society.

Ajoku commended the National Assembly for the Violation of Persons Prohibition Act and appealed for its enforcement aimed at bringing perpetrators to book.

He urged Nigerians to unanimously condemn acts of violence against women and girls to restore confidence and dignity of the womanhood.

“Every girl is a future mother while every mother deserves respect and care, let’s say no to violence and brutality no matter the provocation,” he stressed.

The coalition boss said rape and all forms of violence against women should be seen as crime against humanity and be treated as such.