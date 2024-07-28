Gbolagunte: Good night, great jurist, by Festus Adedayo

On Friday, I listened to one of the most impactful sermons ever at the New Reservation Baptist Church, Iyaganku, Ibadan, Oyo State. It was devoid of the depressing low of “style-style fundraising” and motivational prosperity sermons that Pentecostalism has sunk into in Nigeria. Church Pastor, Dr. Kayode Oyedemi, taught about how death was man’s companion which should be loved and not hated.

He brought the reality of death in our lives so vividly that I doubt if any one who attended that service would unnecessarily reify life, going forward. It was at the burial of My Lord Justice Adegboye Ayinla Gbolagunte, son of Oyo State Second Republic House of Assembly Speaker under Governor Bola Ige, Jagunmolu of Eruwa, University of Ibadan pioneer student and lawyer, Mokolade Davidson Gbolagunte. Justice Gbolagunte was aged 64.

My path and that of Justice Gbolagunte crossed in 2019 during my court externship. The Nigerian Law School had attached me and other colleagues to his chambers at the Oyo State High Court. There, I saw him in his true self. After each sitting, Gbolagunte would call us into his inner chambers and the teacher in him took over. He would lecture us on the judicial background of his pronouncements.

Our friendship began from there. It was later I realised that he saw my quest to combine journalism with law in himself. He had gained admission to study History at the University of Lagos in 1978 but later ported to Mass Communication. At the funeral, I met one of his friends, the highly respected journalist, Kayode Samuel. Gbolagunte later studied law at the University of Ibadan from 1983 to 1986.

Before law, Gbolagunte was a lecturer of journalism in different institutions. He particularly taught News Writing, Editing, Press Law, Marketing and Insurance Law at The Polytechnic, Ibadan and the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Ogba, Lagos. He was also a prolific writer. From his holiday job at the then NTV Ibadan in 1980 where he began reportorial job, he spent time with the Imo State newspaper, Nigerian Statesman during his NYSC. While on the editorial board of the Times newspaper, Gbolagunte covered the famed visit of Nelson Mandela to Nigeria in 1991.

When he later learnt of my passion for Apala maestro, Ayinla Omowura, he told me he passionately retained his middle name: “Ayinla,” because of the profound manner Ayinla’s music arrests him. He called to request for a copy of my biographical portraiture of the musician upon its publication. I honoured the request by couriering an autographed copy to him through the first President of the Oyo State Customary Court of Appeal, My Lord Justice Adegboyega Akinteye (rtd) which he acknowledged.

While still interning in his chambers, Justice Gbolagunte proposed that we both collaborated in a biography to mark his 60th. I guess the ailment which took him killed that dream as well.

If commendable testimonials could wake Gbolagunte, last week, the jurist would leave the morgue and go embrace his wife, Wuraola. If corroborations of his unusual integrity, humility, service to God and humanity were the passport to heaven, he will be by the feet of his Creator now. A valiant and courageous judge, Gbolagunte fought judicial powers and principalities who he considered to be thieves in judges’ robes. When he received medical judgment that his death was afoot, Gbolagunte took time to arrange his home and proceedings of funeral. He paid for his casket, the vault where he would be buried and in the words of one of his sons at last week wake service, “he arranged every part of this burial service, who to meet, talk to” and how he should be buried.

Good night, great brother, Great Akokite, Great UIte.

