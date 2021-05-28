This Saturday, at the Covenant Place, Iganmu, Lagos, VFD Group’s Executive Director, Gbenga Omolokun, will join other tech innovators to share founding success stories to inspire hundreds of a younger generation.

Themed: “The Innovator’s Journey,’”thought leaders in Edutech, Fintech, Healthtech, Logistics and e-commerce will engage in panel sessions to unpack ideas generation, scaling and growth and funding a startup.

According to Omolokun: “I am always excited by opportunities to interact with young people.

“There are exciting problems waiting to be solved with toolkits that never existed before which are now at our disposal.

“The sheer amount of creativity and innovation in today’s tech space is an indication of the endless possibilities in the sector.”

As the Executive Director driving technology for VFD Group, Omolokun will be joined on a panel by Cofounder of Cowriewise, Edward Popoola, to discuss how to scale a thriving business.

Other speakers expected include co-founders of Kuda, Flutterwave, Eduturf and Tremendoc.

The Innovator’s Journey is a Tech Fair by Covenant Capital, the SME and Career Advisory arm of The Covenant Nation.

It is designed to create a platform where fledgling tech business owners can receive guidance and mentorship from experienced founders and Venture Capitalists who have successfully scaled and made significant achievements in the field, like VFD Group – owners of VFD Microfinance bank, the innovators of fully digital banking platform – Vbank.