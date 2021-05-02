The Diocesan Bishop, Diocese of Ilaje, Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev. Idowu Olugbemi has extolled the leadership qualities of the immediate past Chairman of Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission ( OSOPADEC), Barr. Olugbenga Omogbemi Edema.

Olugbemi in his sermon at the two-in-one programme, installation and investiture of church chiefs and the Thanksgiving service to celebrate the successful completion of Edema’ s tenure as OSOPADEC Chairman, said the service “is a door opener to higher service.”

Olugbemi while quoting from the Book of Psalm Chapter 107, verse 8, admonished Christians to always show gratitude to God in all things.

In an apparent reference to the socio- economic challenge bedevilling the country, the Diocesan noted that lack of fear of God is the cause of all the problems in the land. He called on Christians to practise the faith beyond name calling and title.

While congratulating Edema and all the other installed church chiefs, the cleric noted that they were appointed because they are men of integrity.

“I want to appreciate the new Asiwaju Ijo, St. David’s Anglican Church, Ogogoro, Hon. Gbenga Omogbemi Edema. You have made yourself available and God has been using you for the growth of his church. I have no doubt in my mind that this is a step to a new door opening for you,” Olugbemi said.

Highlight of the church service which held on Saturday, May 1st, 2021 at the home church of Hon. Edema was the taking of oaths by the church chiefs, their questioning, the declaration and installation proper.

The new Church chiefs, 32 in all, were unveiled by the Diocesan who pronounced them and prayed for their success in their new calling.

Among the newly installed chiefs are Edema as Asiwaju Ijo; Chief Newton Uro- Omo, Baba Ijo; Chief Benjamin Ogungbure, Balogun Ijo; and Chief Hosea Iyanoye, Majekobaje Ijo.

The rest are Chief John Uro- Omo, Baba Ewe Ijo; Chief Francis Ogungbure, Alakoso Ijo, Chief Oluyide Ogungbure, Moyegun Ijo; Chief Elidiah Ogungbure, Iya Ijo; Chief Bola Edema, Asiwaju Obinrin; Serah Masemibare and a host of others.

Edema who has just completed his successful tour of duty as OSOPADEC boss, also marked a special thanksgiving in the course of the service and family members, political associates and the congregation joined him in a thanksgiving dance.

While speaking with the press at the event, the celebrant, and newly installed Asiwaju Ijo, St. David’s, Edema said he was grateful that as eventful as his four year tenure as OSOPADEC Chairman was, he acquitted himself creditably well in office, noting that his tenure recorded a lot of infrastructural development in OSOPADEC mandate areas.

While thanking Governor Rotimi Akeredolu for giving him the opportunity to serve his people in the capacity of OSOPADEC Chair, he noted that Akeredolu will extend huge windows of business opportunity to the coastal communities of Ilaje as the governor’s second term continues to take shape.

On his new position as Asiwaju Ijo, St. David’s Anglican church, Ogogoro, Edema said it is a call to service and he is happy to serve in the House of the Lord.

To round off the big celebration, Edema hosted his guests to a sumptuous reception at Pare in Ilaje Local Government.