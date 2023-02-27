Gbenga Daniel’s candidacy gave us victory — APC candidates

Candidates on the platform of the All Progressives Congress in Ogun East Senatorial District have lauded a former Governor of Ogun State and elected representative of the Senatorial District in the 2023 elections, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, for aiding their successes in the election.

The position of the candidates was made known by Hon. Adewunmi Oriyomi Onanuga, known to many as Ijaya.

Onanuga, who spoke when the candidates visited Daniel in his home in Sagamu, Ogun State, praised the dexterity of the senator-elect for lifting their aspirations despite the public posturing to the APC.

He said: “In all sincerity and with deep sense of appreciation, we are grateful to Otunba Daniel for joining our party and agreeing to contest for Senate in our District.

“If he hadn’t contested, many of us would have lost the election, but because of his aspiration, a lot of people took pity on us and voted for us alongside.”

Onanuga, who was elected as the representative of Remo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, said she was in Daniel’s home to show appreciation with other elected members.