Gbenga Daniel wins senatorial poll in landslide victory

The All Progressives Congress candidate for Ogun East Senatorial District, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, has won convincingly in the election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission nationwide on Saturday.

The ex-Ogun State Governor secured 115,147 votes to defeat others in the contest for the National Assembly seat.

The official results were announced by the Returning Officer, Prof. Christopher Onwuka, at the Ogun East Senatorial District Collation Centre at Itoro Hall, Ijebu-Ode.

Daniel cleared all the nine local government areas in the Senatorial District: Ijebu North, Odogbolu, Remo North, Sagamu, Ijebu North East, Ijebu-Ode, Ijebu East, Ikenne and Ogun Waterside.

A breakdown of the results showed that the Peoples Democratic Party came second in the senatorial election, polling 58,708 votes, while the Labour Party followed with 13,061 votes.

The African Democratic Congress polled 1,716 votes, Social Democratic Party got 1,151 votes, while Allied Peoples Movement had 857 votes.

The Action Democratic Party and New Nigeria Peoples Party polled 494 and 379 votes respectively, while Action Peoples Party secured 193 votes.

The National Rescue Movement garnered 168 votes, while People’s Redemption Party polled 130 votes.

Having satisfied the requirements of the law and polled the highest number of votes, Otunba Daniel was declared winner of the election.