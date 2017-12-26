Gbenga Daniel to Gani Adams: I’ve not seen a greater Yoruba man in your generation

A former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, has described the Aare Ona Kakanfo Designate, Gani Adams, as the greatest in his generation.

Daniel said this in his Sagamu, Ogun State home when he played host to Adams during a courtesy call.

Welcoming Adams, Daniel described his visitor as someone with whom he shares similar ideological views, especially in the area of Yoruba emancipation.

He said: “I welcome you to Asoludero, your second home.

“I want to specially congratulate you.

“I am happy with the decision of Iku Baba Yeye, Oba Lamidi Adeyẹmi, who many don’t know I have a special relationship with as a close friend of my late father.

“It is not misplaced to have made you the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland.

“I have come to see you as a very principled man who does not worship money.

“I have seen you rubbish people with money over your principled stand.

“I have not seen a greater Yoruba man in your generation.

“You have galvanized our people through Oodua People’s Congress and lately Oodua Progressive Union, now in 79 countries.

“You have become a phenomenon, a perfect example of a self made man.

“We are for you come rain, when it is sunny, during the day and at night.”

Adams expressed his appreciation to the former Governor of Ogun State for his good deeds in the past.

According to him, the position of Aare Ona Kakanfo is a non partisan one as he will relate to all Yoruba sons and daughters irrespective of their political affiliation.

He said it will be a great disservice to the personality of Otunba Daniel if he does not pay him a visit after his appointment as the Aare Ona Kakanfo.

He described Otunba Daniel as a true son of Oduduwa.

He analyzed the many positive roles he played in resolving the factional crisis which stopped unnecessary bloodshed in 2005 between the Oodua People’s Congress then.

He said: “In 2005, same year when I was arrested and detained, he took the risk to visit me in detention as a sitting governor with the then Inspector General of Police, Sunday Ehindero, who he appealed to, to ensure that I should not be maltreated before being taken to court.

“Otunba Daniel nominated me as a member of his transition committee, which I seeded to my Ogun OPC Coordinator to represent me in the Committee, among several other good deeds.

“You are a true son of Oduduwa.”