Gbenga Daniel, Solomon Adeola, Gboyega Isiaka mourn Olurin

A former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, Senator Solomon Adeola and Prince Gboyega Isiaka have described the death of Brigadier General Adetunji Olurin as a big loss to Ogun State and Nigeria.

Daniel, who spoke in a press statement issued on Saturday, said he received the news of the death with shock.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Olurin, who was an indigene of Ilaro in Ogun State, died on Saturday at the age of 76 at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital during a brief illness.

Daniel said Olurin was an eminent statesman and a disciplined officer who served Nigeria and Ogun State with grace and candour.

He said: “I recall his sound support toward our move to render our services to Ogun in 2003. Indeed, he was one of the earliest persons consulted and he gave us his support.

“Olurin faithfully served as the founding Chancellor of the Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED) during my administration.

“His passing on has left a huge vacuum at a time when our nation needs more leaders of thought to help navigate the present challenges.”

Daniel said he was, however, comforted by the fact that the deceased had gone to rest having played his part “on this side”.

He prayed for God’s continued support for the family of the deceased.

Adeola, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, in a condolence message, described Olurin as “a true patriot and a nationalist”.

Adeola said the death of Olurin was a loss not only to Ogun State but also to Nigeria and the international community.

He said: “He was a true patriot, and a nationalist that sacrificed much not only for the unity of Nigeria, but peace and security in the West African sub – region and the African continent.

“His expertise in security and administration will be sorely missed.”

The senator prayed for the peaceful repose of the deceased and that God should grant the family he left behind the fortitude to bear the loss.

Isiaka described the death of Olurin as “the loss of a great icon”.

Isiaka, who was the governorship candidate for the African Democratic Congress in the 2019 polls in Ogun State, stated that Olurin dedicated his life to the service of humanity.

He said: “He was a consummate military officer whose intervention in crucial national assignments left indelible footprints on the sands of time.

“He was also a seasoned administrator who did creditably well when called to serve as a military governor and later in life as a sole administrator.”

Isiaka said Olurin’s death meant a deprivation of an illustrious son and a mortal icon for the people of the Ogun West Senatorial District.

He noted: “His death came at a season when his fatherly advice was needed in navigating a new national democratic order.

“We thank God for his life and we will surely miss him and all that he represented for the larger part of his 76 eventful years on earth.

“May Almighty God forgive his sins, grant him eternal rest and give the Olurin family and all his loved ones the strength to bear the huge loss.”