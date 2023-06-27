Gbenga Daniel: Ogun APC tells Afenifere to put its fragmented house in order

The Ogun state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, to put its “fragmented house in order” before dabbling into the issues concerning the party and its members.

A statement by the state Secretary, Omoba Aderibigbe Ademola Tella, on Tuesday in Abeokuta, the state capital, quoted the party as saying, “The biased reaction to Ogun APC’s position on the recent condemnable interview granted by former Governor of Ogun State and senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District, Otunba Gbenga Daniel has made us to query the interest of Afenifere in this issue and in APC.

“Our immediate reaction is to ask what the interest of Afenifere in APC is and whether Afenifere is now a political party or the masquerade behind OGD? One would have expected Afenifere, a supposed Yoruba interest group, that should espouse the Yoruba’s customary loyalty, nobility, honesty and transparency, to frown sternly at the well known disloyalty, treachery and anti-party activities of Daniel, rather, the group will want the former governor to be patted on the back for not only working against his party and benefactors, but also being audacious about his disloyalty.”

The party accused Daniel of sponsoring the person who issued the statement purportedly on behalf of Afenifere, adding that the act itself exemplifies the sorry state of the group.

“It is our belief that the reaction of Afenifere was spurred and sponsored by Daniel, who never expected the avalanche of reactions that have greeted his syndicated and ill-motivated interview by well meaning individuals and groups.

“Afenifere and its pliable organizing secretary, Kole Omololu, should be reminded that APC as a party has its constitution, rules and regulations that guide the activities of the members of the party; verbal condemnation from the party was the least the party could do, pending further possible actions against a supposed leader of the party, who sold out due to monetary gains from the father of an opposing candidate which is even well documented by the lottery tycoon that parted with the money,” the party said.

The statement read further, “It would be recalled that the APC Ogun Youth League, months ago, had requested for the expulsion of Gbenga Daniel, but the party did not take actions because it was thought that the controversial politician who has moved from one party to the other in pursuit of personal ambition, would be remorseful and turn a new leaf.

“However, the party was mistaken as Daniel has shown that a leopard can never change its skin.”

The party advised Afenifere to put its fragmented house in order and remove the log in its eyes rather than looking for non-existing specs in Ogun APC’s.

“Our advice is for Afenifere to put its fragmented house in order and not attempt to support indiscipline and treachery in APC, the type of indulgence that has turned Afenifere to a ghost of its noble past. Afenifere should remove the log in its eyes rather than looking for non-existing specs in APC’s,” the party concluded.