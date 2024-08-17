Gbenga Daniel media office speaks on seized national assets/Ogun-Guangdong FTZ

The Media Office of Senator Gbenga Daniel has reacted to the report of the Arbitration and legal matters between a Chinese firm and the Federal Government of Nigeria/Ogun State Government on the termination of management contract at the Ogun-Guangdong Free Trade Zone.

It said the office had been inundated with calls requesting for Otunba Daniel’s reaction on the matter.

It said it intended to “establish clearly that Otunba Gbenga Daniel, or his administration is not in discussion on the matter before the courts and arbitration, neither were the terms or proprietary of the Agreement for the establishment of the FTZ, rather it is the termination of a Management Contract. The judgements in all the courts are very clear on this.

“It is also important to note that this is a very sensitive matter involving our collective National Assets and Commonwealth which every patriotic Nigerian should feel concerned about. And as a patriotic elderstatesman who has had the privilege of serving Ogun State as the Governor through which he was able to bring about several developmental projects, including the establishment of the Ogun/Guangdong Free Trade Zone and others, and through which he has impacted on the lives of many citizens, also as a serving Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, it is this patriotic path he chooses to thread.

The media office said rather than engaging on media comments, “the most reasonable course of action that Senator Otunba Gbenga Daniel would rather engage in is helping Nigeria, through the President and Commander-in-Chief, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to finding a diplomatic solution to the issue at hand with available records that could assist the Federal Government in pursuing its course at the arbitration and before the courts. He cannot do this on the pages of the newspapers and on other media which may also compromise the strength of Nigeria’s arguments in the courts.”

The statement read further: “We need to also appreciate that this matter is before various courts in several countries and it is subjudice for anyone to speak on them.

“However, let us emphasize once again that the Ogun/Guangdong Free Trade Zone project still exists and several Nigerians are working there as we write, just as there are several companies still doing their legitimate businesses. It is from this perspective of development that the efforts of Otunba Gbenga Daniel should be well appreciated.

“At the time of his handover in 2011, about 56 companies were at various stages of operations, construction and showing interests in the Free Trade Zone and through which various life impacting developments (including but not limited to the construction of roads, schools for the local community, scholarship and sponsorship of many Nigerians for academic pursuit etc) have taken place in the Igbesa area, which was an otherwise rural community before the establishment of the Free Trade Zone.

Also Read:

“There are so many incorrect reports and misrepresentation of facts on Timelines of activities relating to the establishment and Operations of the Free Trade Zone in circulation especially on the social media, and we plead that the media should partner with the Nigerian government in finding a very productive solution to this matter in Nigeria’s interest. It is not time to play politics with the assets and integrity of our dear country.

“We sincerely appreciate all efforts at reaching out for Otunba Daniel’s side of the story as we also seek the understanding of all those who called to appreciate his sturdy silence to be able to assist the President on the way out of this testy time and situation.”

Post Views: 9