A former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, has confirmed his planned defection to the All Progressives Congress to the Peoples Democratic Party.

This was as information emerged that no fewer than five governors elected on the platform of the APC will storm the Sagamu, Ogun State home of the Director-General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council for the 2019 elections for the formal declaration and welcoming to the ruling party in his state.

According to available information, Daniel’s official declaration and registration for the APC will hold at Isote Ward in Sagamu Local Government Area of the state anytime from 12 noon on Tuesday (today) when the APC Governors would have concluded their meeting with him.

The Media consultant to the renowned Engineer, Steve Oliyide, confirmed the development to newsmen on Tuesday.

In an invitation sent to the media for the coverage of the visit of the APC Governors on Wednesday (tomorrow) and Daniel’s registration for the party on Tuesday (today), those listed as part of the team are the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the party and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni; Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai; Governor of Kebbi State, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku Bagudu; and Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Muhammad Badaru Abubakar.

The Wednesday event, scheduled for Daniel’s Asoludero Court in Sagamu, will see the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, leading the visiting Governors on the visit.

The event is scheduled for 12noon.